South Carolina State beats Howard 79-69 for 8th straight victory, share of 1st place in MEAC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Davion Everett scored 19 points and South Carolina State upped its win streak to eight with a 79-69 victory over Howard on Monday night.

The victory by the Bulldogs (17-12, 10-3) coupled with Norfolk State’s 91-87 overtime loss to North Carolina Central leaves them tied for first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with one game remaining. South Carolina State will host North Carolina Central to close out the regular season, while Norfolk State plays at Howard.

Everett also grabbed six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Drayton Jones hit all nine of his free throws and scored 15 while adding 12 rebounds and four blocks. Jayden Johnson scored 12.

The Bison (12-18, 7-6) were led by Cameron Shockley-Okeke with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jaren Johnson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Anwar Gill totaled 12 points and six rebounds.

South Carolina State and Norfolk State split two games with both teams winning by two points at home.

By The Associated Press