Dease scores 17, Texas A&M-CC knocks off New Orleans 95-62

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Owen Dease had 17 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 95-62 win against New Orleans on Monday night.

Dease went 6 of 6 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Islanders (19-13, 12-8 Southland Conference). Shilo Jackson scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Kam Parker went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Luke Davis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Privateers (4-27, 2-18). Leland Coleman added 14 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans. Michael Thomas also had 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. The loss was the Privateers’ 13th in a row.

The Islanders finished fifth in the regular season and will play eighth-place Houston Christian in the opening round of the conference tournament on Sunday. New Orleans finished last and did not qualify for the eight-team tournament.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press