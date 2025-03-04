Top-seeded Lipscomb cruises past Central Arkansas 84-66 in ASUN quarterfinals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Anderson had 28 points to lead top-seeded Lipscomb to an 84-66 victory over No. 10 seed Central Arkansas on Monday night in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Lipscomb will host No. 6 seed Queens University in a Thursday semifinal. No. 2 seed North Alabama will host fourth-seeded Jacksonville in Thursday’s other semifinal.

Anderson added seven rebounds and four steals for the Bisons (23-9), who have won four in a row. Jacob Ognacevic added 20 points and eight rebounds. Will Pruitt scored 19 on 7-for-10 shooting.

The Bears (9-24) were led by Brayden Fagbemi with 20 points, four assists and two steals. Nehemiah Turner added 14 points and four assists. Ben Fox scored 12.

Lipscomb took the lead with 16:16 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Anderson led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 46-24 at the break.

___

By The Associated Press