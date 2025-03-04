Abdul-Mateen’s 15 lead East Texas A&M past Houston Christian 63-59

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Khaliq Abdul-Mateen had 15 points in East Texas A&M’s 63-59 victory over Houston Christian on Monday.

Abdul-Mateen shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Lions (5-26, 3-17 Southland Conference). TJ Thomas scored 14 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 6 from the line. Yusef Salih had nine points and shot 3 for 11, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc.

D’Aundre Samuels finished with 18 points and two steals for the Huskies (12-19, 9-11). Julian Mackey added 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Houston Christian. Trent Johnson finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Houston Christian finished eighth in the regular season and will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the conference tournament on Sunday. East Texas A&M finished 11th and did not qualify for the eight-team tournament.

