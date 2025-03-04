Thomas scores 19 as Northwestern State downs Incarnate Word 73-57

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas’ 19 points helped Northwestern State defeat Incarnate Word 73-57 on Monday night.

Thomas added three steals for the Demons (16-15, 12-8 Southland Conference). Jon Sanders scored 18 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Love Bettis shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding five steals.

Lamin Sabally finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (16-15, 9-11). Dylan Hayman added 13 points for Incarnate Word. Davion Bailey also had 12 points.

Northwestern State finished fourth in the regular season and earned a first-round bye in the conference tournament. Incarnate Word is the seventh seed and will play No. 6 SE Louisiana in the opening round on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press