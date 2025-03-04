Leo Colimerio scores 21 as Queens University upsets Florida Gulf Coast 71-65 in ASUN quarterfinals

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Leo Colimerio had 21 points and No. 6 seed Queens University upset third-seeded Florida Gulf Coast 71-65 on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

The Royals travel to play top-seeded Lipscomb in the semifinals on Thursday. No. 2 seed North Alabama will host No. 4 seed Jacksonville in Thursday’s other semifinal.

Colimerio also had six assists for the Royals (19-13). Kalib Mathews hit two 3-pointers and scored 14. Chris Ashby added 12 points.

The Eagles (18-14) were led by Zavian McLean with 18 points and two steals. Keeshawn Kellman totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jevin Muniz scored 12.

Colimerio scored 16 points in the second half to rally the Royals from a 36-33 deficit at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press