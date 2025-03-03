Haggerty scores 25, Rogers adds 21 to help No. 18 Memphis beat UAB 88-81

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 17 of his 25 points in the final 12 minutes to help No. 18 Memphis rally from an 11-point deficit to beat UAB 88-81 on Sunday and inch closer to the American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Colby Rogers hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for Memphis (24-5, 14-2) and Dain Dainja had 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added 13 points.

Rogers hit a 3 to make it 48-47 almost three minutes into the second half and give Memphis its first lead since 6-5.

Ja’Borri McGhee led the Blazers (19-10, 12-4) with 22 points and Christian Coleman added 14 points and nine rebounds. Bradley Ezewiro scored 12 points and Yaxel Lendeborg had 10.

Memphis will clinch at least a share of the AAC title if Wichita State beats North Texas on Monday.

The Tigers lead the series 42-12, including a 15-10 at UAB.

Takeaways

Memphis: After a sloppy first half, including nine turnovers, the Tigers dominated in the second half, executing offensively and clamping down defensively.

UAB: The Blazers showed they’ll be a tough out in the conference tournament, which begins March 12.

Key moment

Nicholas Jourdain was fouled as he threw down a two-handed putback dunk off a miss by Dainja. The free throw gave Memphis an 82-74 lead with two minutes to play.

Key stat

Memphis, which made 14 of 35 from the field before the intermission, shot 67% (22 of 33) in the second half.

Up next

Memphis plays Tuesday at UTSA. UAB hosts Florida Atlantic on Thursday.

