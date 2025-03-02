Adebayo scores 22 as Mount St. Mary’s takes down Siena 85-79

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dola Adebayo’s 22 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Siena 85-79 on Sunday.

Adebayo also contributed 13 rebounds for the Mountaineers (18-11, 11-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dallas Hobbs added 17 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) while they also had six rebounds and six assists. Carmelo Pacheco shot 4 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Gavin Doty led the way for the Saints (13-16, 8-10) with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Brendan Coyle added 20 points for Siena. Major Freeman also had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Mount St. Mary’s visits conference-leading Quinnipiac and Siena plays Fairfield at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press