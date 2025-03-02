Cottle scores 24 as Kennesaw State takes down Liberty 85-80

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Simeon Cottle had 24 points in Kennesaw State’s 85-80 win against Liberty on Sunday.

Cottle shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Owls (17-13, 9-8 Conference USA). Adrian Wooley scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Braedan Lue shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Flames (23-6, 11-5) were led in scoring by Owen Aquino, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Liberty got 16 points from Kaden Metheny and 14 points from Taelon Peter. The loss snapped the Flames’ six-game winning streak.

Cottle scored 12 points in the first half and Kennesaw State went into the break trailing 44-39. Wooley’s 15-point second half helped Kennesaw State finish off the five-point victory.

LIberty’s loss moved Jacksonville State (12-5) into first place in the conference.

NEXT UP

Up next for Kennesaw State is a Saturday matchup with Jacksonville State on the road, and Liberty visits Middle Tennessee on Thursday. The Flames finish the regular season on Sunday at Western Kentucky.

By The Associated Press