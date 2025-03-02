RJ Felton scores 27 points and East Carolina defeats Charlotte 78-76

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 27 points and East Carolina beat Charlotte 78-76 on Sunday.

Felton shot 9 for 17 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (17-12, 9-7 American Athletic Conference). Jayshayne Woodard scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line and added five rebounds. Joran Riley had 13 points.

Nik Graves led the 49ers (10-19, 3-13) in scoring, finishing with 32 points and two steals. Charlotte got 14 points from Robert Braswell and 12 points from Giancarlo Rosado.

East Carolina turned a four-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 48-36 lead with 13:06 left in the half. Woodard scored 11 second-half points in the game.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. East Carolina hosts Tulane and Charlotte goes on the road to play North Texas. The AAC regular season ends on March 9.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press