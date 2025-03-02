Woolfolk, Flournoy power Georgia women to 72-69 win over No. 11 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mia Woolfolk scored 20 points, De’Mauri Flournoy had 18 points and Georgia defeated No. 11 Tennessee 72-69 on Sunday.

A 3-pointer and a layup by Samara Spencer helped Tennessee take a 60-57 lead inside of five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Vols went cold and didn’t make a field goal in the next 3 1/2 minutes.

With 2 1/2 minutes remaining, Woolfolk tied it with a jumper and Roxane Makolo’s layup on the next possession gave Georgia a 64-62 lead. After Tennessee missed in the paint, Woolfork made two free throws for a 66-62 lead with 1:09 to go.

The Lady Bulldogs sealed the win by making 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute.

Asia Avinger and Trinity Turner scored 11 points each and Makolo added 10 points for Georgia (12-18, 4-12 SEC).

Jewel Spear scored 20 points, Zee Spearman 19 and Spencer 11 for Tennessee (21-8, 8-8). Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee’s leading scorer, injured her right ankle late in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

Georgia built a 39-26 halftime lead on the strength of 50% shooting, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. Tennessee shot 25% in the first half and was 3 for 19 from 3-point distance.

The Lady Vols tied it in the third quarter with an unusual 13-0 run in which they made only two field goals but were 9 for 10 at the free-throw line. Georgia led 48-46 heading to the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t until five seconds remained when Kaniya Boyd hit a 3-pointer that Tennessee had as many made field goals (21) as made free throws.

The SEC Tournament begins Wednesday in Greenville, S.C. Seeding will be finalized later today. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball