Christensen scores 16 in Hawaii’s 78-70 victory over UC Davis

HONOLULU (AP) — Tanner Christensen’s 16 points helped Hawaii defeat UC Davis 78-70 on Saturday night.

Christensen also contributed nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (15-14, 7-11 Big West Conference). Tom Beattie scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Akira Jacobs shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Ty Johnson finished with 26 points and three steals for the Aggies (15-14, 9-9). UC Davis also got 19 points and nine rebounds from Pablo Tamba. Carl Daughtery Jr. also recorded 11 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Hawaii visits Cal State Bakersfield and UC Davis plays UC Irvine at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press