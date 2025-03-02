Tait-Jones’ 21 lead UCSD past Cal State Fullerton 100-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ 21 points helped UC San Diego defeat Cal State Fullerton 100-55 on Saturday night.

Tait-Jones also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Tritons (26-4, 16-2 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Justin Rochelin shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Tritons extended their winning streak to 11 games.

Antwan Robinson led the Titans (6-24, 1-17) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kobe Young added 11 points for Cal State Fullerton. Donovan Oday also put up 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. The loss was the Titans’ 10th straight.

The Tritons lead the conference, a game ahead of UC Irvine, with two games remaining. UCSD and the Anteaters split their two games in the regular season with each team winning on the other’s home floor.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UCSD hosts Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton goes on the road to play Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press