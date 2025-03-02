Clear
Riley scores 24 points to lead Cal Baptist over Utah Tech 61-57

By AP News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Tylen Riley had 24 points in Cal Baptist’s 61-57 win against Utah Tech on Saturday.

Riley also contributed seven rebounds for the Lancers (14-14, 7-7 Western Athletic Conference). Kendal Coleman added 14 points and 18 rebounds. Martel Williams had 11 points.

Beon Riley led the Trailblazers (6-23, 2-12) with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Madiba Owona added 10 points for Utah Tech, which prolonged its losing streak to 12.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Cal Baptist hosts Tarleton State and Utah Tech goes on the road to play Grand Canyon.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

