CSU Northridge wins 103-77 over UCSB

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington scored 23 points as CSU Northridge beat UCSB 103-77 on Saturday.

Washington shot 8 of 11 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line for the Matadors (21-8, 13-5 Big West Conference). Marcus Adams Jr. scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 14 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Keonte Jones shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Gauchos (19-11, 11-8) were led by Jason Fontenet II, who recorded 18 points. Stephan D. Swenson added 15 points and two steals for UCSB. Colin Smith finished with 12 points.

CSU Northridge’s next game is Thursday against UC Riverside on the road, and UCSB hosts UC Irvine on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press