Parker has 25 in McNeese’s 68-66 win against Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Sincere Parker’s 25 points helped McNeese defeat Lamar 68-66 on Saturday.

Parker shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 12 from the line for the Cowboys (24-6, 18-1 Southland Conference). Jovohn Garcia scored 10 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Christian Shumate had nine points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 1 for 8 from the line. It was the eighth victory in a row for the Cowboys.

Ja’Sean Jackson led the way for the Cardinals (18-12, 13-6) with 19 points and five assists. Alexis Marmolejos added 18 points for Lamar. Adam Hamilton had 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Both teams play on Monday. McNeese visits SFA and Lamar hosts Nicholls State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press