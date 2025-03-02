Utah runs away from Arizona State in 2nd half, earn first win under interim coach Eilert, 99-73

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ezra Ausar scored 25 points and Utah put up 58 points in the second half to pull away from Arizona State to earn its first win under interim coach Josh Eilert, 99-73 on Saturday.

Eilert took over the program for the final three games of the regular season after the school fired Craig Smith on Monday. It’s the second straight season Eilert finishes the year as interim coach. He was interim coach at West Virginia a year ago.

Arizona State held a 43-41 halftime lead after freshman Joson Sanon hit 4 of 5 3-point attempts to score 20 points. Alston Mason scored at the basket to give the Sun Devils their final lead, 52-51 with more than 15 minutes left, but Ausar hit two free throws, Keanu Dawes scored at the basket and Gabe Madsen knocked down a 3 to put the Utes up by six. Sanon converted a three-point play with just under 12 minutes left to get ASU within five, 63-58, but it did not score again until Basheer Jihad hit two free throws with 6:44 left to make it 76-63.

Utah (16-13, 8-10 Big 12) hit 10 of 25 from behind the arc while shooting 56.5% from the field. Ausar was 11 of 14 from the free-throw line and the Utes were a combined 19 of 27. Mike Sharavjamts hit 3 of 6 from deep and finished with 14 points and Michael Madsen added 13 points.

Sanon finished the game hitting 11 of 20 from the field to lead Arizona State (13-16, 4-14) with a career-high 28 points. Jihad added 16 points and Mason contributed 13.

Utah closes out the regular season at home against West Virginia on Tuesday and Saturday at No. 25 BYU. Arizona State plays at No. 22 Arizona Tuesday and hosts No. 10 Texas Tech Saturday.

