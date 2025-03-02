Cloudy
56.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Gaines-Wyatt, Tankersley each score 15 points, help Alcorn State down Prairie View A&M 71-55

By AP News

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt and Marcus Tankersley each scored 15 points and Alcorn State beat Prairie View A&M 71-55 on Saturday.

Gaines-Wyatt added five rebounds and six assists for the Braves (9-19, 9-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Mike Pajeaud finished with 13 points.

The Panthers (5-24, 4-12) were led by Braelon Bush, who posted 19 points and eight rebounds. Prairie View A&M got 12 points from Zaakir Sawyer. Marcel Bryant finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jordan Tillmon also scored 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Alcorn State hosts Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M travels to play Jackson State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 