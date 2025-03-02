UAPB defeats Mississippi Valley State 83-58

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Doctor Bradley’s 26 points helped UAPB defeat Mississippi Valley State 83-58 on Saturday.

Bradley also added six rebounds for the Golden Lions (6-23, 3-13 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Klemen Vuga scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added 10 rebounds. Quentin Bolton Jr. had 17 points and shot 7 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Donovan Sanders led the way for the Delta Devils (3-26, 1-15) with 12 points. Antonio Sisk added 12 points and four steals for Mississippi Valley State. Daniel Umoh had 11 points and eight rebounds. The loss was the Delta Devils’ seventh in a row.

Both teams play on Thursday. UAPB hosts Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State hosts Alcorn State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press