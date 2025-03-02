Montgomery’s 23 lead UNC Wilmington past Delaware 88-58

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Bo Montgomery’s 23 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Delaware 88-58 on Saturday.

Montgomery added six rebounds for the Seahawks (24-7, 14-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Harlan Obioha added 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Nolan Hodge shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

John Camden led the Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-19, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Cavan Reilly added 12 points for Delaware. Izaiah Pasha also recorded eight points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 19:48 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Montgomery led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 44-28 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press