Castro scores 22 as George Washington takes down La Salle 71-60

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Castro’s 22 points helped George Washington defeat La Salle 71-60 on Saturday.

Castro had 16 rebounds for the Revolutionaries (19-11, 8-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Trey Autry scored 13 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Christian Jones shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Corey McKeithan finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Explorers (12-17, 4-13). La Salle also got 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Jahlil White. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi had 11 points and three steals. The Explorers extended their losing streak to seven straight.

Both teams next play Wednesday. George Washington visits Fordham and La Salle takes on George Mason on the road.

