Filipovity’s 16 lead New Mexico State over Western Kentucky 65-47

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Peter Filipovity scored 16 points as New Mexico State beat Western Kentucky 65-47 on Saturday.

Filipovity also added 11 rebounds for the Aggies (16-13, 9-7 Conference USA). Zawdie Jackson went 3 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 10 points. Robert Carpenter shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Tyrone Marshall led the way for the Hilltoppers (16-13, 7-9) with 16 points and two blocks. Don McHenry added 10 points and two steals for Western Kentucky. Jalen Jackson finished with eight points.

Both teams play again on Thursday. New Mexico State visits Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky hosts Florida International.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press