Brown scores 42, Pennsylvania beats Columbia 92-87

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Brown put up 42 points as Pennsylvania beat Columbia 92-87 on Saturday.

It was the fourth 40-point game in school history and the most since 1989. He was five shy of the school record.

Brown shot 14 for 20 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Quakers (8-18, 4-9 Ivy League). Nick Spinoso scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor and added seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Ethan Roberts shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Kenny Noland led the Lions (12-14, 1-12) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Columbia also got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Blair Thompson. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 13 points. The loss was the Lions’ sixth straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Pennsylvania visits Princeton and Columbia travels to play Cornell.

