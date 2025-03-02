Luster scores 24, Stony Brook defeats Elon 71-66

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Luster II scored 24 points as Stony Brook beat Elon 71-66 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Luster shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Seawolves (8-23, 4-14 Coastal Athletic Association). Andre Snoddy scored 15 points and added 14 rebounds and five assists. Quin Gorman went 4 of 6 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

TK Simpkins led the Phoenix (17-14, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, five assists and two steals. Andrew King added 17 points and four assists for Elon. Sam Sherry had 16 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press