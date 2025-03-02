Partly Cloudy
Mrus’ 22 points, late 3 lifts Idaho past Weber State 81-79 in OT

By AP News

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Tyler Mrus scored 22 points, including a game-winning 3 in overtime to earn Idaho an 81-79 overtime victory over Weber State on Saturday.

Mrus finished 6 of 13 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line for the Vandals (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky Conference). Kolton Mitchell scored 18 points and added five assists. Kristian Gonzalez shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Wildcats (11-20, 5-12) were led in scoring by Blaise Threatt, who finished with 32 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Trevor Henning added 17 points and two steals for Weber State. Alex Tew also had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Both teams next play Monday. Idaho visits Montana State and Weber Stateplays Northern Colorado at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

