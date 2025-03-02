King scores 20 as North Carolina Central takes down Howard 72-68

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 72-68 victory over Howard on Saturday.

King shot 7 of 20 from the field, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Eagles (12-17, 5-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Perry Smith Jr. scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Dionte Johnson shot 6 of 9 from the field and 6 for 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Blake Harper led the way for the Bison (12-17, 7-5) with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Marcus Dockery added 11 points and two steals for Howard. Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. North Carolina Central hosts Norfolk State and Howard travels to play South Carolina State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press