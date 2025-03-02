Partly Cloudy
Forte scores 31 as South Dakota downs North Dakota 92-79 in regular-season finale

By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte scored 31 points as South Dakota beat North Dakota 92-79 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Forte had seven rebounds for the Coyotes (18-13, 9-7 Summit League). Isaac Bruns added 19 points while shooting 6 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Quandre Bullock had 15 points and shot 4 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Fightin’ Hawks (11-20, 5-11) were led by Mier Panoam, who posted 16 points and four assists. Dariyus Woodson added 15 points for North Dakota. Treysen Eaglestaff also had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

