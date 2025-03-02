Jessup scores 21 as Cal Poly takes down Cal State Bakersfield 98-72

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Isaac Jessup’s 21 points helped Cal Poly defeat Cal State Bakersfield 98-72 on Saturday.

Jessup shot 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Mustangs (12-18, 6-12 Big West Conference). Jarred Hyder scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Owen Koonce shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Roadrunners (13-18, 7-12) were led in scoring by Marvin McGhee, who finished with 18 points. Jaden Alexander added 14 points and seven rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield. Jemel Jones also recorded 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Cal Poly hosts Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Bakersfield hosts Hawaii.

By The Associated Press