Dunn scores 26, Buffalo beats Toledo 87-74

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tyson Dunn scored 26 points as Buffalo beat Toledo 87-74 on Saturday.

Dunn went 10 of 14 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Bulls (9-20, 4-12 Mid-American Conference). Bryson Wilson scored 20 points while going 8 of 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Ben Michaels went 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Javan Simmons finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Rockets (16-13, 9-7). Toledo also got 16 points, four assists and two steals from Sonny Wilson. Sam Lewis had 15 points.

Buffalo took the lead for what would be the final time on Dunn’s 3-pointer with 17:46 remaining in the contest. His team would outscore Toledo by 13 points in the final half.

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Buffalo hosts Miami (OH) and Toledo hosts Akron.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press