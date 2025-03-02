Cornish scores 18, Dartmouth downs Brown 78-58

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Ryan Cornish’s 18 points helped Dartmouth defeat Brown 78-58 on Saturday.

Cornish shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Big Green (14-12, 8-5 Ivy League). Brandon Mitchell-Day scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line and added eight rebounds. Connor Amundsen shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (14-12, 6-7) were led by Landon Lewis, who recorded 22 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Cooley added 11 points for Brown. Kino Lilly Jr. finished with 11 points and four assists.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Dartmouth visits Harvard and Brown hosts Yale in regular-season finales.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press