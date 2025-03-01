Knox scores 22, Alabama State beats Alabama A&M 94-52

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Amarr Knox’s 22 points helped Alabama State defeat Alabama A&M 94-52 on Saturday.

Knox had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Hornets (14-15, 10-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). CJ Hines scored 20 points while going 7 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Micah Simpsom shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Chad Moodie finished with 11 points for the Bulldogs (10-19, 6-10). Bilal Abdur-Rahman added nine points for Alabama A&M. Clance Crosby also had eight points.

Both teams play on Thursday. Alabama State visits Southern and Alabama A&M travels to play Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press