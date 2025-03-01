Bailey’s 30 lead Incarnate Word over East Texas A&M 75-68

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Davion Bailey’s 30 points led Incarnate Word over East Texas A&M 75-68 on Saturday.

Bailey shot 10 for 19 (7 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (16-14, 9-10 Southland Conference). Dylan Hayman added 16 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Lamin Sabally shot 5 of 5 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Josh Taylor led the Lions (4-26, 2-17) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three blocks. Scooter Williams Jr. added 13 points, six assists, two steals and three blocks for East Texas A&M. Tay Mosher also had 12 points.

Both teams play on Monday. Incarnate Word visits Northwestern State and East Texas A&M hosts Houston Christian.

By The Associated Press