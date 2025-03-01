Hubbard scores 30 points as No. 24 Mississippi State beats LSU 81-69 View Photo

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half to help No. 24 Mississippi State beat LSU 81-69 on Saturday.

Riley Kugel had 12 points for Mississippi State on 5-for-6 shooting. The Bulldogs (20-9, 8-8 SEC) trailed by as many as eight points in the first half and were down 37-35 at halftime.

Mississippi State reached 20 wins for the third consecutive season under coach Chris Jans.

Cam Carter scored 23 points for LSU (14-15, 3-13), and Damion Collins finished with 10. Derek Fountain had nine points on 4-for-4 shooting and grabbed five rebounds.

Carter went 5 for 10 from 3-point range. The rest of the team went 4 for 26 from deep.

