Hubbard’s 18 lead Abilene Christian past UT Arlington 70-59

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard’s 18 points helped Abilene Christian defeat UT Arlington 70-59 on Saturday.

Hubbard also contributed eight rebounds for the Wildcats (15-14, 7-7 Western Athletic Conference). Quion Williams scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Hunter Jack Madden shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Mavericks (13-16, 6-9) were led by Lance Ware, who posted 24 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Diante Smith added 11 points for UT Arlington. Raysean Seamster also recorded seven points and two steals.

Up next for Abilene Christian is a matchup Thursday with Utah Valley at home. UT Arlington visits Cal Baptist on Saturday.

