Ituka scores 29 points, Pierre adds 22 to lead Jacksonville State over FIU 84-79 in 2OT

MIAMI (AP) — Jao Ituka scored 29 points and Jacksonville State beat Florida International 84-79 in double overtime on Saturday.

Jaron Pierre Jr. added 22 points for the Gamecocks (20-10, 12-5 Conference USA). Michael Houge finished with 11 points.

Pierre’s layup knotted the score at 73 with 20 seconds left in the first overtime. Ituka made a pair of free throws and hit a 3-pointer to give Jacksonville State an 80-73 lead with 3:17 left in the second extra period. Pierre’s two free throws ended the scoring with eight seconds left.

FIU’s Jayden Brewer made a layup with about a second left in regulation to force overtime tied 64-all.

The Gamecocks entered a half game back of conference leader Liberty, which hosts Kennesaw State on Sunday.

Jonathan Aybar finished with 19 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks for the Panthers (9-20, 3-13). Florida International also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Vianney Salatchoum. Jayden Brewer finished with 11 points.

Jacksonville State has won five of the last six in the series.

NEXT UP

Florida International visits Western Kentucky on Thursday.

Jacksonville State ends its regular season at home against Kennesaw State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press