Osburn scores 22 in Omaha’s 80-57 win against Oral Roberts and Mavericks win outright Summit title

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tony Osburn’s 22 points helped Omaha defeat Oral Roberts 80-57 on Saturday as the Mavericks claimed the outright Summit League title.

Omaha will be the top seed for the conference tournament while Oral Roberts will be the ninth.

Osburn also contributed six rebounds for the Mavericks (19-12, 13-3). Marquel Sutton added 20 points while going 7 of 16 from the floor and 6 for 7 from the line while they also had nine rebounds and three steals. JJ White went 7 of 12 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points, while adding six assists.

The Golden Eagles (7-22, 3-13) were led in scoring by Jalen Miller, who finished with 13 points and four assists. Oral Roberts also got 11 points from Darius Robinson Jr.. JoJo Moore also put up seven points.

