Smith’s 3-pointer gives Furman win over Wofford 78-75

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left and score 26 points to lift Furman over Wofford 78-75 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Furman will head to the Southern Conference Tournament as the fifth seed with Wofford the sixth seed.

Smith also contributed four steals for the Paladins (23-8, 11-7). Nick Anderson shot 8 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 21 points. Garrett Hien shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

The Terriers (16-15, 10-8) were led by Kyler Filewich, who recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds. Wofford also got 16 points from Corey Tripp. Jackson Sivills also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press