Williamson scores 22 as Bucknell beats Holy Cross 94-81 to share Patriot League title

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Noah Williamson’s 22 points helped Bucknell defeat Holy Cross 94-81 on Saturday and earning a share of the Patriot League championship.

The conference tournament starts on Tuesday and the Bison will host a quarterfinal game on Thursday.

Williamson also contributed seven rebounds for the Bison (17-14, 13-5 Patriot League). Josh Bascoe scored 21 points and added six assists. Achile Spadone had 14 points and finished 7 of 11 from the field. The Bison picked up their sixth straight win.

Max Green led the way for the Crusaders (13-18, 5-13) with 22 points and six assists. Joe Nugent added 22 points and two steals for Holy Cross. Caleb Kenney also had 21 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press