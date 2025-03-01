Butler has 20 in Drexel’s 71-61 victory over Monmouth

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yame Butler scored 20 points as Drexel beat Monmouth 71-61 on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

Butler shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Dragons (17-14, 9-9 Coastal Athletic Association). Kobe Magee scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Shane Blakeney had 11 points and shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Abdi Bashir Jr. finished with 15 points and two steals for the Hawks (12-19, 10-8). Jack Collins added 14 points for Monmouth. Madison Durr finished with 10 points, five assists and two steals.

Butler scored 10 points in the first half and Drexel went into the break trailing 34-33. Drexel turned a one-point second-half advantage into a nine-point lead with an 8-0 run to make it 61-52 with 5:58 left in the half. Butler scored 10 second-half points in the matchup.

Both teams have a first-round by for the CAA Tournament that opens Friday in Washington.

