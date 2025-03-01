Scott’s 21 lead Presbyterian past Gardner-Webb 68-57

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaleb Scott’s 21 points helped Presbyterian defeat Gardner-Webb 68-57 on Saturday.

Scott had seven rebounds for the Blue Hose (14-17, 7-9 Big South Conference). Kobe Stewart added 15 points while going 6 of 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had nine rebounds. Jamahri Harvey went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Isaiah Richards led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-19, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Selden added 11 points for Gardner-Webb. Shahar Lazar finished with eight points.

Presbyterian finished tied for fifth with Longwood. Gardner-Webb finished eighth. The conference tournament begins on Wednesday with one game — Gardner-Webb vs. South Carolina-Upstate. The following round is on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press