Brewster’s 14 points, Alexander’s game-winner lead Boston University past Lafayette, 66-64

BOSTON (AP) — Miles Brewster led Boston University with 14 points and Kyrone Alexander hit the game-winning jump shot with two seconds remaining as the Terriers knocked off Lafayette 66-64 on Saturday.

Brewster also added three steals for the Terriers (16-15, 10-8 Patriot League). Alexander scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 from the field. Ben Defty had 11 points and finished 5 of 9 from the floor.

Alex Chaikin led the Leopards (12-19, 7-11) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Caleb Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds for Lafayette. Justin Vander Baan also put up 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

The Terriers went into the half leading Lafayette 31-29. Brewster put up six points in the half. Alexander scored nine second-half points for the Terriers, culminating in his game-winning shot.

The Terriers finished tied for third place and Lafayette finished no worse than tied for seventh, pending the outcome of Saturday’s remaining regular-season finales. The conference tournament begins on Tuesday.

