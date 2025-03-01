Hurley’s 23 lead Vermont past UMBC 79-69, remain game out of first place in America East

BALTIMORE (AP) — TJ Hurley had 23 points in Vermont’s 79-69 victory over UMBC on Saturday to remain a game back of Bryant in the America East Conference with one game left in the regular season.

Hurley also contributed six rebounds for the Catamounts (19-11, 12-3). Sam Alamutu added 12 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field while they also had 11 rebounds. Ileri Ayo-Faleye shot 3 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds. It was the eighth victory in a row for the Catamounts.

Marcus Banks led the way for the Retrievers (13-18, 5-11) with 21 points. Marlon Short added 16 points and two steals for UMBC. Anthony Valentine also had eight points and five assists.

Vermont hosts Albany on Tuesday. UMBC has concluded its regular season and will be the No. 8 seed into the conference tournament.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press