Rogers puts up 20, American ties for first in Patriot League after 67-59 win over Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Rogers’ 20 points helped American defeat Colgate 67-59 on Saturday.

Rogers had five rebounds for the Eagles (19-12, 13-5 Patriot League). Greg Jones scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Matt Mayock went 2 of 5 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

Chandler Baker led the way for the Raiders (13-18, 10-8) with 13 points. Parker Jones added 13 points for Colgate. Jalen Cox had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

American took the lead with 6:06 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Wyatt Nausadis led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 34-26 at the break. Rogers scored 16 points in the second half to help lead American to an eight-point victory.

American and Bucknell tied for the regular-season championship. American can still be the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament, pending the outcome of later games. Colgate finished tied for third. The conference tournament begins on Tuesday.

By The Associated Press