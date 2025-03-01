East Tennessee State earns 81-66 victory over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Quimari Peterson scored 25 points as East Tennessee State beat The Citadel 81-66 on Saturday.

Peterson had five rebounds for the Buccaneers (19-12, 12-6 Southern Conference). Karon Boyd scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor and added six rebounds. Maki Johnson had 14 points and shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Brody Fox finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-24, 0-18). Colby McAllister added 14 points. Christian Moore also had 13 points, four assists and two blocks. The loss was the Bulldogs’ 21st in a row.

East Tennessee State clinched a top-four spot in the conference and advances to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament on Saturday. The Citadel finished last and will play on Friday, the opening day.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press