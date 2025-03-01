Henley’s 23 help UNLV beat Nevada 68-55

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaden Henley’s 23 points helped UNLV defeat Nevada 68-55 on Friday.

Henley added eight rebounds for the Rebels (16-13, 10-8 Mountain West Conference). Jalen Hill scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Julian Rishwain had 11 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Kobe Sanders led the way for the Wolf Pack (16-13, 8-10) with 30 points. Justin McBride added 12 points for Nevada. Nick Davidson finished with four points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks.

UNLV entered halftime up 34-26. Henley paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. UNLV outscored Nevada in the second half by five points, with Henley scoring a team-high 13 points in the final half.

Both teams play again on Tuesday. UNLV hosts San Diego State and Nevada hosts New Mexico.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press