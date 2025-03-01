Akron earns 77-72 win against Kent State to clinch Mid-American Conference title

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson had 16 points in Akron’s 77-72 win over Kent State on Friday, clinching the Mid-American Conference regular season championship with two games remaining.

Johnson went 7 of 13 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Zips (23-6, 15-1). Nate Johnson scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Shammah Scott shot 3 for 8 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Golden Flashes (19-10, 9-7) were led by Jalen Sullinger, who posted 19 points. Marquis Barnett added 14 points and seven rebounds for Kent State. Delrecco Gillespie finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Bowen Hardman scored six points in the first half and Akron went into the break trailing 39-32. Tavari Johnson led Akron with 10 points in the second half as their team outscored Kent State by 12 points over the final half.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Akron visits Toledo and Kent State visits Western Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press