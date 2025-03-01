Rigsby scores 25, Troy downs Southern Miss 70-58 to claim a share of the Sun Belt championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Myles Rigsby scored 25 points as Troy beat Southern Miss 70-58 on Friday to earn a share of the Sun Belt Conference title along with Arkansas State, South Alabama and James Madison.

Rigsby also contributed five rebounds for the Trojans (20-10, 13-5). Thomas Dowd scored 11 points and added 12 rebounds. Tayton Conerway shot 5 for 20, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and five steals.

The Golden Eagles (10-21, 5-13) were led by Denijay Harris, who posted 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Jett Montgomery added 13 points for Southern Miss. Neftali Alvarez had 10 points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Golden Eagles.

