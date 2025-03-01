Texas State earns 102-93 OT victory over James Madison, deny Dukes outright Sun Belt title

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tylan Pope scored 23 points, including six points in the second overtime period as Texas State beat James Madison 102-93 in double overtime in the regular season finale on Friday, preventing the Dukes from clinching the Sun Belt Conference title outright and leaving them in a four-way tie with Arkansas State, South Alabama and Troy.

Pope also contributed six rebounds for the Bobcats (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt Conference). Coleton Benson shot 7 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 21 points. Tyler Morgan shot 8 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 19 points.

The Dukes (20-11, 13-5) were led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Bryce Lindsay added 19 points for James Madison. Mark Freeman also had 19 points, four assists and two steals. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Dukes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press