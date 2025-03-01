Marshall defeats Appalachian State 75-57

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cade Gibbs scored 16 points as Marshall beat Appalachian State 75-57 on Friday.

Gibbs added five rebounds for the Thundering Herd (19-12, 12-6 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Speer added 14 points while going 6 of 16 (2 for 10 from 3-point range) while he also had five assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen had 12 points and went 5 of 11 from the field.

Myles Tate led the way for the Mountaineers (17-13, 10-8) with 19 points and two blocks. CJ Huntley added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Appalachian State. Dior Conners also had 11 points.

Marshall remains one game back of the four-way tie atop the Sun Belt.

