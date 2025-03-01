Clark’s 18 lead Atlantic 10-leader VCU past Davidson 80-56

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jack Clark scored 18 points as VCU beat Davidson 80-56 on Friday.

Clark added six rebounds for the Rams (24-5, 14-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luke Bamgboye shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 17 points. Zeb Jackson went 3 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points. The Rams picked up their eighth straight win.

Zach Laput led the way for the Wildcats (16-13, 6-10) with 18 points and six rebounds. Connor Kochera added 18 points for Davidson. Bobby Durkin finished with nine points, four assists and two steals.

VCU took the lead with 19:43 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 43-19 at halftime, with Clark racking up 14 points. VCU closed out the victory over Davidson in the final half, while Bamgboye led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

VCU takes on Duquesne on the road on Tuesday, and Davidson visits Loyola Chicago on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press